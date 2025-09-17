Pakistan Investment Exchange in Guangzhou enhances cooperation between Sino-Pak enterprises

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The World Meets GZ – 2025 Pakistan Business and Investment Exchange Conference with accurate and high-quality service as its core, has built a full chain bridge for cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises.
This was started by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.
He said that its value could be interpreted from three dimensions. First, the conference closely adhered to the core of complementary industrial advantages between China and Pakistan. As a crucial outbound hub, Guangzhou has accumulated sophisticated technologies and production capacity in fields such as automobile manufacturing and intelligent equipment.
Second, for Guangzhou-based enterprises planning to enter the Pakistani market, “policy barriers”, “localized operations” and “project resource connection” are the three major challenges.
This conference eliminated cognitive obstacles through “policy interpretation” and “B2B matchmaking”, and even provided follow-up support through "localized implementation services", forming a closed-loop service model.
Third, the essence of economic and trade cooperation lies in "people-to-people connections". Such informal communication scenarios have enabled Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs to step out of the framework of business negotiations, build trust and deepen mutual understanding.
What is more noteworthy is that the “mutuality” of cooperation was prominent there: while enterprises in Guangzhou are exploring the Pakistani market, the Pakistani entrepreneurs are interested in Guangzhou's home furnishing, IT, new energy vehicle and other sectors, which indicates that "China-Pakistan cooperation" is a "mutual endeavor" based on their respective advantages. This lays the groundwork for building a more balanced and sustainable cooperative ecosystem in the future, he added.
