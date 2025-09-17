Open Menu

Pakistan Investment Exchange In Guangzhou Enhances Cooperation Between Sino-Pak Enterprises

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan Investment Exchange in Guangzhou enhances cooperation between Sino-Pak enterprises

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The World Meets GZ – 2025 Pakistan Business and Investment Exchange Conference with accurate and high-quality service as its core, has built a full chain bridge for cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises.

This was started by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He said that its value could be interpreted from three dimensions. First, the conference closely adhered to the core of complementary industrial advantages between China and Pakistan. As a crucial outbound hub, Guangzhou has accumulated sophisticated technologies and production capacity in fields such as automobile manufacturing and intelligent equipment.

Second, for Guangzhou-based enterprises planning to enter the Pakistani market, “policy barriers”, “localized operations” and “project resource connection” are the three major challenges.

This conference eliminated cognitive obstacles through “policy interpretation” and “B2B matchmaking”, and even provided follow-up support through "localized implementation services", forming a closed-loop service model.

Third, the essence of economic and trade cooperation lies in "people-to-people connections". Such informal communication scenarios have enabled Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs to step out of the framework of business negotiations, build trust and deepen mutual understanding.

What is more noteworthy is that the “mutuality” of cooperation was prominent there: while enterprises in Guangzhou are exploring the Pakistani market, the Pakistani entrepreneurs are interested in Guangzhou's home furnishing, IT, new energy vehicle and other sectors, which indicates that "China-Pakistan cooperation" is a "mutual endeavor" based on their respective advantages. This lays the groundwork for building a more balanced and sustainable cooperative ecosystem in the future, he added.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid A ..

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

56 minutes ago
 Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innov ..

Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..

1 hour ago
 President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE G ..

President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

2 hours ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

3 hours ago
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

3 hours ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

4 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World