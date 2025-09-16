Open Menu

Pakistan Investment Exchange In Guangzhou Sparks Fresh Collaboration Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The "World Meets GZ – 2025 Pakistan Business and Investment Exchange Conference" was held at the Guangzhou International Cooperation Center (GICC). The conference aimed to provide Guangzhou enterprises with comprehensive guidance on entering the Pakistani market, including policy interpretation, project matchmaking, and localized implementation services.

Guided by the Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office, the event was jointly organized by GICC, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, and the Pakistan Federal board of Investment. Over 100 representatives from Chinese and Pakistani business associations and enterprises attended to discuss investment opportunities and promote pragmatic cooperation, China Economic Net reported on Tuesday.

In his speech, Sardar Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, emphasized that the Pakistani government attaches great importance to cooperation with China and welcomes Chinese investment, particularly in manufacturing, energy, and e-commerce.

He noted that more Pakistani entrepreneurs are also turning to Guangzhou, with interests in home furnishings, IT, and new energy vehicles.

During the B2B matchmaking session, enterprises from both countries expressed intentions for collaboration and explored potential partnerships in cross-border e-commerce, automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, building materials, smart transport, education technology, agricultural preservation, and traditional Chinese medicine.

The event concluded with a mango tasting and networking session, providing participants with further opportunities to build connections and deepen mutual understanding.

