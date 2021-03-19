UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Invites Kuwait To Benefit From CPEC's Emerging Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:52 PM

Pakistan invites Kuwait to benefit from CPEC's emerging opportunities

President Dr Arif Alvi of Friday invited Kuwait to benefit from the emerging economic opportunities under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by making investment in its various projects

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):President Dr Arif Alvi of Friday invited Kuwait to benefit from the emerging economic opportunities under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by making investment in its various projects.

In a meeting with visiting Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Dr Ahmed Naseer Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Pakistan's geo-economic importance was enhanced due to CPEC and Gwadar Port.

The President said Pakistan and Kuwait had immense potential of cooperation in the fields of education, health and science and offered to provide the country's skilled labour and professionals.

He said Pakistan could also provide training to the military personnel of Kuwait.

President Alvi said Pakistan accorded highest importance to its cordial and fraternal relations with Kuwait and wanted to further expand ties with the brotherly country.

Both sides discussed the existing level of cooperation and agreed to further expand bilateral ties for the mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.

The President also highlighted the atrocities and human rights violations being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and lauded Kuwait's support to Pakistan's position on IIOJK, especially at OIC.

He stated that Pakistan was also grateful to Kuwait for supporting Pakistan's resolution on 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia'.

The Foreign Minister of Kuwait emphasized the need for further improving the relations between the two brotherly countries.

He expressed gratitude to the President for visiting Kuwait to offer condolences over the death of late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

He appreciated the contribution of Pakistani community in the development of Kuwait, saying they were an integral part of development programme of Kuwait.

He also thanked Pakistan for its principled stance on Kuwait during its invasion in 1990.

