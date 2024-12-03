Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Agree To Deepen Bilateral Cooperation In All Spheres

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan, Iran agree to deepen bilateral cooperation in all spheres

MASHHAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi wherein both countries agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) being held here.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments.

The deputy prime minister arrived here on Monday to attend the moot where he would reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Charter and highlight the potential of greater connectivity in the ECO region, through the development of road and rail networks; liberalization of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures; and to attain sustainable growth and enhance the geo-economic potential of the ECO region.

