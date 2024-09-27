Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Underscore Need To Build Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 12:40 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Iran's President, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and underscored the need to further strengthen good neighbourly relations and build mutually beneficial cooperation.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment, improving connectivity and cultural ties with Iran.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance on Palestine, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and end of aggression against Palestine and Lebanon.

The meeting helped reaffirm support for each other and bring forth opportunities for further strengthening this partnership.

