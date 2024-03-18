Open Menu

Pakistan Is Set To Host An Event Focusing On Women's Plight Under Foreign Occupation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Pakistan is set to host an event focusing on women's plight under foreign occupation

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Mission to the U.N. will be hosting an event on Monday afternoon that is aimed at spotlighting the plight of women and girls in situations of foreign occupation.

The side event, which is part of the ongoing 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68), is set to take place at UN Headquarters in New York.

It will include a panel discussion on the subject "Women Under Foreign Occupation” to be attended by members of the UN diplomatic community, women rights organizations, academia, and rights activists.

Officials said that speakers will share their perspectives and insights on the suffering of women braving the rigours of foreign occupation, armed conflicts and the usurpation of fundamental rights.

Throughout history, women have borne significant burdens during the periods of settler-colonialism and the movements for self-determination and liberation from foreign control, a concept paper pointed out, noting that even in modern times, women and girls remain particularly vulnerable to the oppressive tactics often associated with foreign occupation and intervention in the struggles for freedom.

"In the realm of the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Agenda, empirical data underscores that the most severe forms of violence and violations against women and girls occur within contexts of foreign occupation," it said.

The panel discussion will provide an opportunity to not only highlight the hardships and sufferings of women facing the situations of foreign occupation but also stress the need for a more robust and uniform implementation of international humanitarian and human rights law such as an additional Protocol to the Geneva Convention, the United Nations Security Council resolutions and Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Geneva New York Women Event All From Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

1 day ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

1 day ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

2 days ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

2 days ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

2 days ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

2 days ago

More Stories From World