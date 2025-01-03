Open Menu

Pakistan Issues Visas To 94 Indian Pilgrims For Visiting Shadani Darbar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Pakistan issues visas to 94 Indian Pilgrims for visiting Shadani Darbar

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from January 5th to 15th

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from January 5th to 15th.

On the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey.

He further stated that Pakistan remains committed to preserving scared religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Visit New Delhi January From

Recent Stories

Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condem ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..

8 minutes ago
 Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on t ..

Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order

8 minutes ago
 Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in ..

Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik

18 minutes ago
 MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

18 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss futur ..

Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation

18 minutes ago
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade ..

Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversa ..

ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today

32 minutes ago
 Five wanted in triple murder netted

Five wanted in triple murder netted

2 minutes ago
 NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomat ..

NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone

2 minutes ago
 PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to emp ..

PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders

2 minutes ago
 ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity ..

ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World