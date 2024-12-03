Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through trade, connectivity

MASHHAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu wherein both countries agreed to strengthen bilateral relations through enhanced connectivity, trade and people-to-people linkages.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers being held here, the two leaders discussed bilateral issues of common interest.

The two deputy prime ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.

They emphasized the importance of regional platforms for boosting inter-regional connectivity and trade cooperation among ECO countries.