Open Menu

Pakistan, KSA Agree For Qualitative Change In Bilateral Trade, Investment Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan, KSA agree for qualitative change in bilateral trade, investment ties

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed that it was now necessary for the two countries to bring about a qualitative change in their economic, trade and investment relationship.

The bilateral relationship was discussed as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a "warm and cordial" meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud on the sidelines of the One Water Summit held here.

The Crown Prince spoke of his great pleasure at meeting the Prime Minister Shehbaz for the fifth time over past six months. He said that this was the evidence of the genuine love and affection that connect the peoples of the two countries.

The Crown Prince stressed that it was important to ensure that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enhance meaningful cooperation that will bring about economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the pace of progress of the implementation of the MOUs and agreements signed between the two countries regarding investment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his most genuine affection for the people of Pakistan.

He reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The Crown Prince responded that he was looking forward to his visit to Pakistan.

Later in a post on his X time-line, the prime minister referring to his meeting with the Crown Prince, thanked him for his personal interest and support in building closer Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties for the benefit of the two nations.

"Had the pleasure and honor of meeting my brother HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the One Water Summit in Riyadh. We reaffirmed our strong brotherly ties and discussed ways to further enhance our cooperation in trade and investment. Frequent high level exchanges are paving the way for mutually beneficial economic cooperation between our two countries," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Water Riyadh Visit Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Post Pace (Pakistan) Limited Love

Recent Stories

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

27 minutes ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

29 minutes ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

29 minutes ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

29 minutes ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

29 minutes ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

29 minutes ago
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

33 minutes ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

29 minutes ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

29 minutes ago
 "Colours of Communication" starts at Superior Univ ..

"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University

29 minutes ago
 NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Par ..

NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris

1 hour ago

More Stories From World