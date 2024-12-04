Pakistan, KSA agree for qualitative change in bilateral trade, investment ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed that it was now necessary for the two countries to bring about a qualitative change in their economic, trade and investment relationship.

The bilateral relationship was discussed as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a "warm and cordial" meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud on the sidelines of the One Water Summit held here.

The Crown Prince spoke of his great pleasure at meeting the Prime Minister Shehbaz for the fifth time over past six months. He said that this was the evidence of the genuine love and affection that connect the peoples of the two countries.

The Crown Prince stressed that it was important to ensure that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enhance meaningful cooperation that will bring about economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the pace of progress of the implementation of the MOUs and agreements signed between the two countries regarding investment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his most genuine affection for the people of Pakistan.

He reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The Crown Prince responded that he was looking forward to his visit to Pakistan.

Later in a post on his X time-line, the prime minister referring to his meeting with the Crown Prince, thanked him for his personal interest and support in building closer Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties for the benefit of the two nations.

"Had the pleasure and honor of meeting my brother HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the One Water Summit in Riyadh. We reaffirmed our strong brotherly ties and discussed ways to further enhance our cooperation in trade and investment. Frequent high level exchanges are paving the way for mutually beneficial economic cooperation between our two countries," he added.