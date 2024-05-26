Pakistan-led UN panel urges more help to developing countries in improving communications systems

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The United Nations Committee on Information (COI) has concluded its 46th session after approving two resolutions calling for boosting aid to developing countries in building communications infrastructures, and for reaffirming the "crucial role" of the UN Department of Global Communication (DGC) in addressing the spread of misinformation in the era of artificial intelligence.
The session was presided over by Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN.
The COI, a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly, addresses public information issues, overseeing the DGC and guiding its policies, programmes, and activities to ensure alignment with 193-member Assembly's objectives.
By one draft resolution, titled “Information in the service of humanity”, the General Assembly would urge countries and the UN to reduce existing disparities in information flows by increasing assistance for the development of communications infrastructures in developing countries.
It would also condemn resolutely all attacks against journalists; provide support for the strengthening of practical training programmes for broadcasters and journalists in developing countries; and enhance regional cooperation among developing countries, as well as between developed and developing countries, to improve developing countries’ media infrastructure and communications technology.
By the second draft resolution, titled “United Nations global communications policies and activities”, the Assembly would stress that the Department’s Primary mission is to provide accurate, impartial, comprehensive, balanced, timely, relevant and multilingual information to the public on the Organization’s responsibilities.
By the same text, the General Assembly, recognizing that safe artificial intelligence systems have the potential to accelerate sustainable development, would caution that improper or malicious design and use of such systems could undermine information integrity and access to information.
It would request the Department to make specific efforts aimed at identifying and raising awareness about misinformation and disinformation, taking into account the impact of artificial intelligence.
Welcoming the adoption, Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary General for Global Communications, expressed her Department’s deep appreciation to the delegates for working tirelessly — day and night — to uphold the Committee tradition of consensus.
“I don’t know if there are many consensus outcomes these days in the various Committees working in this building,” she said.
Adopting the resolutions by consensus sends an important signal at a time of alarming global tensions and divisions, she pointed out, adding that it also demonstrates their shared recognition of the need to have a strong, vibrant communications function at the UN.
In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Jadoon of Pakistan highlighted the resolution's reaffirmation of information's critical importance in the contemporary era, emphasizing the need for reliable, accurate, and timely information.
“The resolution acknowledges the challenges that arise from the rapidly changing media landscape, including the proliferation of disinformation and misinformation," the Pakistani envoy said, stressing the need for promoting media and digital literacy to advance SDGs and mitigate climate change challenges as well as the phenomenon of hate speech and incitement to violence.
Ambassador Jadoon expressed hope that member states and the DGC would implement the resolution's provisions, fostering a more peaceful, transparent, and inclusive world through access to authentic information.
Pakistan is chair the Committee on Information from a period of two years (2023-24).
