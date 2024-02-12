Pakistan Makes 'significant Progress' Towards Polio Elimination By 2026; Munir Akram
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A senior Pakistani diplomat has told UNICEF's Executive board that Pakistan has made "significant progress" towards complete eradication of polio, despite challenges.
"We remain committed to the complete eradication of polio within the set timeline for its elimination by 2026," Ambassador Munir Akram said during the Board's special session on Polio eradication.
The Executive Board reviews UNICEF activities and approves its policies, country programmes and budgets. It comprises 36 members, representing the five regional groups of member states at the United Nations. Its work is coordinated by the Bureau, comprising the President and four Vice-Presidents, each officer representing one of the five regional groups.
In his remarks, the Pakistani envoy pointed out that the unprecedented 2022 floods in Pakistan had adversely affected its polio vaccination drives. Despite that, he added, due to the concerted efforts by the government and our global partners, only 6 cases of polio were detected last year
This year, Ambassador Akram said the Pakistani government has set a target to immunize 45 million children, and the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, had already kick-started this campaign.
The Pakistani envoy said dedicated efforts will be made to achieve that target.
To do so, he said, Pakistan will require technical and financial cooperation from all its relevant global partners, adding that $ 205 million was required for polio programmes in 2024, but noted there was a shortfall of $95 million.
Ambassador Akram urged all donors and partners to contribute generously to the polio eradication efforts and ensure that children were vaccinated.
"We have entered the final stages in the fight against polio," he told delegates.
"Urgent and bold actions are needed to eradicate polio by 2026. After smallpox, polio can be the second disease to be eradicated."
Opening the discussion., UNICEF's Executive Director, Catherine Russel, declared that Polio eradication in the world was "finally within reach."
" Today," they said, "the wild poliovirus is confined to a few districts in Afghanistan and Pakistan", marking the most significant progress against the disease since the inception of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988.
"We have come this far thanks to the heroic efforts of community health workers reaching children with vaccines … government leadership … and the invaluable support of partners like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Rotary International."
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
More Stories From World
-
'The New Look' explores dark origins of French fashion12 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates represented Pakistan ..39 minutes ago
-
China's procuratorates, supervisory organs enhance linking mechanism to improve case handling1 hour ago
-
China's newly registered ABS products hit 101.11 bln yuan in value last December1 hour ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" tops China's box office chart1 hour ago
-
China renews blue alert for gales1 hour ago
-
Cambodia reports 4th human case of H5N1 bird flu in 20241 hour ago
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash1 hour ago
-
Health authority issues measles alert in Australia's New South Wales1 hour ago
-
Hospitalized Pentagon chief hands duties to deputy1 hour ago
-
'Everyone jumping, everyone happy': Rio celebrates carnival1 hour ago
-
China's privately offered funds hit 20.58 trln yuan1 hour ago