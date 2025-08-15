Pakistan, Micronesia establish diplomatic relations

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and the Federated States of Micronesia, an island nation located in the western Pacific Ocean, established diplomatic relations at a ceremony in New York on Thursday.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, and Federated States of Micronesia’s counterpart, Ambassador Jeem S. Lippwe, signed a joint communiqué to formalize the relationship between the two countries.

The signing ceremony, held at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, was attended by the diplomats of the two countries, including, the Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Usman Jadoon.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that he was truly glad as the diplomatic relations between the two countries were being established on Pakistan’s Independence Day anniversary.

The ties, he said, would open up avenues for cooperation in the field of human resource management, capacity building and climate change.

He said that both Missions would work closely on key matters, especially promotion of international peace and security at the United Nations.

He said he was happy to learn that Pakistan was the 100th country with which Micronesia was establishing its relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Lippwe expressed his pleasure at the start of a new chapter in bilateral relations. He said that he was privileged to be representing his country at the formal start of a journey of friendship and partnership with Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for extending support to his country for opening of the United Nations offices there. He said that he looked forward to working closely with his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen the bond of friendship.

He conveyed his congratulations on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Before the ceremony, both the Ambassadors held a brief meeting during which they discussed possible areas of cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at the UN.

