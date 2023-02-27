UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) Displays Eye Catching Art Show

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displayed an exquisite exhibition in collaboration with SheWorks with the support of The Italian Agency for Development Corporation of Upcycled products here Monday at the National Art Gallery

The show was titled as Paivand- Kari, which means patching an item to enhance and improve it for further use. The event aims to initiate a dialogue about the tradition of upcycling that still exists in rural areas of Pakistan and create awareness about textile pollution and its negative effects on the environment.

The event started with an interactive reception with the idea to bring together industry professionals, traditional artisans, and interested participants to share their knowledge, experiences and insights on the positive impact of upcycling on our lives and environment.

The show was visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, Government officials, etc.

A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artisans about his techniques and art practice.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on the local and national scale.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry, said the organizers.

