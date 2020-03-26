UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) Starts Online Musical Program Amid Corona Virus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) starts online musical program amid corona virus outbreak

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started an online musical program for art lovers while they were confined in their homes adopting social distancing due to Corona-virus outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started an online musical program for art lovers while they were confined in their homes adopting social distancing due to Corona-virus outbreak in the country.

Hosted by veteran artist Kanwal Naseer, online program series, titled "Homebound Connection", was streamed on YouTube where different national and regional songs were played from the archives to entertain the audiences.

During different episodes, musical performances by national and regional singers such as Saeen Zahoor, ghazal Singer Ghulam Ali, Javed Niazi, Tarranum Naz, Taj Mastani, Allah Ditta loonay Wala and Shaukat Ali have been streamed with Kanwal Naseer explaining songs' origins and lingual background.

Council is aimed to entertain online audiences while maintaining social distancing to beat the spreading of Corona Virus. It will also upload videos and short clips on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

