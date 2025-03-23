Open Menu

Pakistan National Day Celebrated At The Consulate General In Dubai

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 23, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 March, 2025)
The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai marked Pakistan’s National Day with a ceremonial event attended by members of the Pakistani community, media representatives, and consulate officials.
The ceremony commenced with H.E.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, hoisting the national flag. Messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan were also read, emphasizing the significance of March 23—the day when the Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940.
In his address, Mr.

Hussain congratulated attendees on Pakistan Day and highlighted the historic struggle that led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947. He paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the leaders of the Pakistan Movement for their unwavering efforts.
Reflecting on Pakistan’s progress, he noted that while the country has achieved milestones in various sectors, there is still work to be done, particularly in economic and social development.

He urged the community to contribute to Pakistan’s growth by upholding unity, faith, and discipline.

