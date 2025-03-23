Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 March, 2025)

The Pakistan Embassy in the UAE organized a grand event today to commemorate Pakistan’s National Day. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the Pakistani community, including women and children, as well as embassy personnel with their families.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, followed by the playing of the national anthem.

Messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out, emphasizing the significance of March 23 in Pakistan’s history. A group of Pakistani students added to the patriotic spirit by singing milli naghmas (national songs).

In his address, Ambassador Tirmizi paid tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of the Muslims of the subcontinent that led to Pakistan’s independence.

He stressed the need for unity, tolerance, and social harmony to address economic challenges and build a prosperous Pakistan.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the right to self-determination of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine, who continue to face oppression.

The Ambassador highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE, appreciating the vital role of the Pakistani community in the UAE’s development.

He acknowledged their significant contributions to Pakistan’s economy through remittances.

As a tribute to the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Embassy announced the official launch of a book on his life and works, authored by Mr.

Khan Zaman Ak Suroor, a Pakistani who has lived in the UAE for over 55 years. This initiative aligns with the "Year of Community" declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ambassador Tirmizi also urged the Pakistani community to continue being a valuable asset to UAE society by abiding by the country’s laws, rules, and cultural norms.