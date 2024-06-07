Pakistan Need 19 To Beat United States In T20 World Cup Super Over
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Dallas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan were left needing 19 runs for a Super Over win against the United States after their T20 World Cup match in Dallas on Thursday ended with the scores level.
Pakistan were restricted to 159-7 after losing the toss before Nitish Kumar hit a four off a last-ball full toss from Haris Rauf as the United States, the tournament co-hosts, finished on 159-3.
United States batting Aaron Jones, 36 not out at the end of his side's reply was sent out to face the Super Over together with Harmeet Singh.
Pakistan veteran Mohammad Amir was entrusted with the Super Over but bowled several wides with panic fielding, that led to wild overthrows, also helping the United States score 18 runs.
Recent Stories
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting
More Stories From World
-
Thruster problems delay Boeing Starliner docking with ISS1 hour ago
-
Gauff says lack of video replays in tennis 'ridiculous'1 hour ago
-
Dominant Swiatek sees off Gauff to reach French Open final2 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 222 hours ago
-
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media reports2 hours ago
-
Ukraine orders evacuation from parts of Donetsk4 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNGA vote4 hours ago
-
'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan5 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNGA vote5 hours ago
-
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation5 hours ago
-
Premier League clubs vote to retain VAR5 hours ago
-
Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court6 hours ago