Pakistan need 19 to beat United States in T20 World Cup Super Over

Dallas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan were left needing 19 runs for a Super Over win against the United States after their T20 World Cup match in Dallas on Thursday ended with the scores level.

Pakistan were restricted to 159-7 after losing the toss before Nitish Kumar hit a four off a last-ball full toss from Haris Rauf as the United States, the tournament co-hosts, finished on 159-3.

United States batting Aaron Jones, 36 not out at the end of his side's reply was sent out to face the Super Over together with Harmeet Singh.

Pakistan veteran Mohammad Amir was entrusted with the Super Over but bowled several wides with panic fielding, that led to wild overthrows, also helping the United States score 18 runs.