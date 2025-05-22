WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Pakistan continues to be the frontline state in the global combat against terrorism, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said

at a dialogue held at the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Wednesday.

The dialogue, titled 'Regional Dynamics Covering Afghanistan,' brought together diplomats, security experts, and academics to discuss the evolving geopolitical landscape of South Asia and its broader implications, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

Attending were military attaches from the Washington Association of Military Attaches (WAMA), embassy officials, regional security analysts, and scholars with a focus on Afghanistan.

The panel featured a distinguished lineup, including Ambassador Munir Akram, former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations; Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and Dr. Amira Jadoon, an Afghanistan expert from Clemson University, who moderated the discussion.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh emphasized the complex security dynamics of South Asia and the impact on Pakistan.

“Pakistan is directly impacted by the security situation, not only in South Asia but in the broader middle East region,” the Pakistan envoy said. “Our region doesn’t require episodic attention; we need the international community’s consistent support as he frontline state in global combat against terrorism,” he added.

In this regard, the Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices and unwavering commitment. “We are, as we speak, lifting dead bodies on a regular basis, in the global combat against terrorism,” he said. “The smallest coffins are the heaviest to carry, and we have carried too many of those in this war.”

Furthermore, Ambassador Sheikh also stressed the importance of regional peace as a foundation for economic progress.

“Pakistan has significant geographic connectivity to Central Asia and Europe, and in the absence of peace and stability, our economic potential cannot be materialized,” he noted. “The thrust of Pakistan’s foreign policy has pronouncedly and deliberately shifted to geo-economics.”

Ambassador Munir Akram afforded a detailed overview of the security situation in the region, highlighting Pakistan’s long-term vision for regional integration and development.

“We believe that the connectivity projects through Afghanistan and its economic development will be the best peace dividend that we can achieve through normalization in Afghanistan,” Ambassador Akram said.

He also underlined the growing threat posed by Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and alliances it has created in the region.

“The TTP is emerging as an umbrella organization with various other terrorist groups present in Afghanistan joining under its ambit in order to seek protection for themselves,” Ambassador Akram pointed out.

“Addressing the terrorist threat from Afghanistan is in the interest of Afghanistan itself, the region, and the global community,” said Ambassador Akram while characterizing India as a spoiler not interested in normalization in Afghanistan and certainly not in Pakistan. *

Earlier in the session, Brigadier Irfan Malik, Defense Attache at the Embassy of Pakistan, gave a comprehensive briefing on the evolving security situation in the region.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Ambassador Sheikh, who expressed appreciation for the participants for contributing to what he described as a “productive and informative” exchange of ideas and perspectives.

