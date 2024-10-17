Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sector Growth

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 October, 2024):

A special networking event, “Pakistan Night,” was held at Pakistan Association Dubai as part of the GITEX Global 2024 activities.

Organized to foster connections among tech professionals and business leaders, the event attracted hundreds of tech executives from various nationalities, providing a unique platform for collaboration and exchange of ideas.

H.H Sheikh Mana Bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior VP entrepreneurship and innovation Dubai Silicon Oasis and other Emirati dignitaries also attended the event.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for providing such a significant platform through GITEX.

“With events like these, we can substantially increase our IT-related exports and showcase Pakistan’s technological potential on the global stage,” the Ambassador stated. He further emphasized the importance of leveraging international platforms to promote Pakistan’s growing tech industry and expand its global footprint.



On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ambassador Tirmizi thanked GITEX Global for declaring Pakistan as Tech-destination 2024.

The Ambassador highlighted the collaborative efforts of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for jointly working towards strengthening Pakistan’s IT industry.

Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor, Dubai during his address welcomed IT delegates from USA, Egypt, Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Tanzania, Korea and UAE for productive interaction, business matchmaking and B2B with Pakistani companies.

He encouraged foreign business leaders and IT professionals to visit Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai World Trade Centre during the ongoing GITEX Global event where 24 Pakistani exhibitors are showcasing the country’s latest technological innovations and digital solutions.

Mr.

Zeb highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s IT sector and the vital role of networking events in enhancing trade and investment opportunities. He underlined the need for greater collaboration between international tech professionals and Pakistani businesses to drive innovation and growth.



Representatives from Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and P@SHA (Pakistan IT Industry Association) remarked that the successful Pakistan Night would greatly help in enhancing B2B collaborations and achieving tangible results.