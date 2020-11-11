Pakistan on way to end elitism in education, health sectors: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday terming equitable distribution of resources as vital to end socio-economic exploitation said Pakistan was heading in right direction to eliminate elitism in health and education sectors

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday terming equitable distribution of resources as vital to end socio-economic exploitation said Pakistan was heading in right direction to eliminate elitism in health and education sectors.

Addressing here at the convocation ceremony of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) Pakistan, the President said the State had an important role in managing and diverting the wealth towards an across-the-board uplift of public.

The President said the global trend of creating monopolies to restrict wealth to a limited class resulted in financial miseries of majority of people.

He urged upon the corporate sector and institutions in the country to avoid making exploitative policies and rather upholding the Islamic concept of socio-economic welfare.

Dr Alvi said elitism in education meant restricting knowledge to the class only which could financially afford the high costs of higher education.

He supported to make easy access to 'knowledge and information' especially for the underprivileged students.

He mentioned that coronavirus pandemic had proved that progress in information technology sector was important for continuity of academics through online learning system.

Keeping in view the access to education, the President said the government had offered immense scholarship opportunities to youth in the field of higher education.

Felicitating the graduates, he said, huge responsibility lay upon them to pay back to the nation, parents and teachers in shape of pursuing their practical lives with honesty and dedication.

He called upon them to be concerned about the advantage of consumers as well while performing their work on cost accounting and consultation on business matters.

On situation of COVID-19 in the country, the President said the way Pakistani nation demonstrated a unified approach in countering the challenge was commendable.

As a public message, he advised to continue follow the Standard Operating Procedures as the only effective way to be safe from the disease.

