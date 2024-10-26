Open Menu

Pakistan Opens Pavilion At 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 09:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Expo, themed New Quality Productive Forces, a New Future for Agriculture commenced in Yangling, Shaanxi, and will span five days.

Pakistan, honoured as this year guest country, held its pavilion inauguration ceremony this morning.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, and Shaanxi Vice Governor Dou Jingli jointly presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Other distinguished attendees included Yao Hongjuan, Director-General of the Shaanxi Foreign Affairs Office; He Ling, Deputy Party Secretary and Executive Deputy Director of the Yangling Demonstration Zone; Ghulam Ali, Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council; and Wu Congcong, Secretary-General of the provincial government, who officiated as the event host, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

During his address, Ambassador Hashmi remarked, In June, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delegation visit to Yangling, we engaged in substantial discussions on collaborative opportunities between Pakistan relevant agencies and the sectors in Yangling and Shaanxi Province.

Since then, all parties have worked diligently towards realizing these objectives.

Our return to Yangling for the 31st Agricultural High-Tech Expo further underscores the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation.

Agriculture forms the cornerstone of Pakistan economy, accounting for over 20% of our GDP and supporting approximately 40% of our national employment. Through this Expo, we aspire to learn from the Yangling Demonstration Zone and Shaanxi Province in critical technological areas, including agricultural innovation, high-tech applications within the sector, high-yield seed cultivation, and more. This platform provides an invaluable opportunity for us to engage with the distinguished experts present here, he added.

To foster productive exchanges, the Pakistan Pavilion has set up a dedicated exhibit space showcasing Chinese enterprises with notable achievements in agricultural investment and development in Pakistan. This exhibit facilitates meaningful dialogue between company representatives, potential collaborators, and agricultural experts.

