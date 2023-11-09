Pakistan participates in CIIE with largest effort ever: Pak Consul General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) As many as 19 Pakistani exhibitors are participating in the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, which has made a remarkable mark by showcasing Pakistan’s largest effort ever.

The expo, which has been held annually in Shanghai since 2018, is a major platform for promoting international trade and cooperation. “Pakistan’s active participation in this prestigious event highlights its commitment to strengthening economic ties with China, Pakistan’s second largest export destination, and exploring new avenues of collaboration,” highlighted Hussain Haider, Consul General in Shanghai.

One of the key highlights of Pakistan’s participation in the 6th CIIE is its focus on promoting its diverse range of export products. From leathers and surgical instruments to agricultural goods and handicrafts, Pakistan has showcased its rich cultural heritage and economic potential.

Pakistan’s pavilions, adorned with vibrant displays and innovative products, have attracted the attention of exhibitors and visitors alike, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Recognizing the significance of CIIE, the Pakistani Ministry of Commerce has extended its full support to the participating businesses. Various incentives, including financial subsidies and facilitation services, have been provided to ensure a successful exhibition experience.

This proactive approach by the government was widely appreciated by the Pakistani exhibitors and further enhanced Pakistan's image as an attractive investment destination.

CIIE is one of the biggest signs of the opening-up of the Chinese economy. It is encouraging that China's "dual circulation" development model provides more space for international high-quality imports, Haider said.

Pakistan’s exports to China in September have surged by an impressive 100.5% compared to the corresponding month during the previous financial year, which bodes well. The CG said the country needs to sustain its exports to China and take advantage of the opening up of the Chinese economy and the free trade agreement that offers a lot of concessions.

Since the beginning of this year, the two countries have signed protocols on export of boiled beef, dried chillies and dairy products from Pakistan to China, achieved access to fresh cherries from Pakistan to China and reached an agreement on export of animal skins from Pakistan to China.

The Pakistani Ministry of Commerce is assisting more Pakistani companies to meet the import requirements of the General Administration of Customs of China for the aforementioned categories and expanding the export of more quality products such as surgical instruments and sports equipment.

The Consul General also highlighted the importance of trade exhibitions and fairs as platforms for promoting Pakistani products in China.

He urged Pakistani exporters to participate in such events to showcase their products and establish direct contacts with potential Chinese buyers as these interactions provide an opportunity for both sides to explore potential collaborations, joint ventures and partnerships.

APP/asg