Open Menu

Pakistan Participates In CIIE With Largest Effort Ever: Pak Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan participates in CIIE with largest effort ever: Pak Consul General

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) As many as 19 Pakistani exhibitors are participating in the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, which has made a remarkable mark by showcasing Pakistan’s largest effort ever.

The expo, which has been held annually in Shanghai since 2018, is a major platform for promoting international trade and cooperation. “Pakistan’s active participation in this prestigious event highlights its commitment to strengthening economic ties with China, Pakistan’s second largest export destination, and exploring new avenues of collaboration,” highlighted Hussain Haider, Consul General in Shanghai.

One of the key highlights of Pakistan’s participation in the 6th CIIE is its focus on promoting its diverse range of export products. From leathers and surgical instruments to agricultural goods and handicrafts, Pakistan has showcased its rich cultural heritage and economic potential.

Pakistan’s pavilions, adorned with vibrant displays and innovative products, have attracted the attention of exhibitors and visitors alike, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Recognizing the significance of CIIE, the Pakistani Ministry of Commerce has extended its full support to the participating businesses. Various incentives, including financial subsidies and facilitation services, have been provided to ensure a successful exhibition experience.

This proactive approach by the government was widely appreciated by the Pakistani exhibitors and further enhanced Pakistan's image as an attractive investment destination.

CIIE is one of the biggest signs of the opening-up of the Chinese economy. It is encouraging that China's "dual circulation" development model provides more space for international high-quality imports, Haider said.

Pakistan’s exports to China in September have surged by an impressive 100.5% compared to the corresponding month during the previous financial year, which bodes well. The CG said the country needs to sustain its exports to China and take advantage of the opening up of the Chinese economy and the free trade agreement that offers a lot of concessions.

Since the beginning of this year, the two countries have signed protocols on export of boiled beef, dried chillies and dairy products from Pakistan to China, achieved access to fresh cherries from Pakistan to China and reached an agreement on export of animal skins from Pakistan to China.

The Pakistani Ministry of Commerce is assisting more Pakistani companies to meet the import requirements of the General Administration of Customs of China for the aforementioned categories and expanding the export of more quality products such as surgical instruments and sports equipment.

The Consul General also highlighted the importance of trade exhibitions and fairs as platforms for promoting Pakistani products in China.

He urged Pakistani exporters to participate in such events to showcase their products and establish direct contacts with potential Chinese buyers as these interactions provide an opportunity for both sides to explore potential collaborations, joint ventures and partnerships.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Import China Shanghai September November 2018 Commerce Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

2 hours ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

16 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

16 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

16 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

16 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

16 hours ago

More Stories From World