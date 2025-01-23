Pakistan participates in Kish Expo to exhibit rich heritage, tourism potential

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran participated in the Kish Expo 2025, showcasing the country's vibrant business development capabilities, rich cultural heritage, and diverse tourism opportunities.

Held on Kish Island, the event provided a prominent platform for Pakistan to connect with international businesses and investors, fostering collaboration and promoting its economic growth potential, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

This event aims to showcase the vast potential of the region across various commercial, investment, and industrial sectors, offering a unique platform for collaboration and partnership between Iranian and international businesses.

The embassy's participation highlighted Pakistan’s strong commitment to enhancing bilateral ties, strengthening economic partnerships, and promoting cultural exchange.

A variety of initiatives were showcased at the event, reflecting Pakistan’s dynamic tourism industry and its commitment to fostering sustainable development and investment opportunities across various sectors.

This engagement aligns with the embassy’s continued efforts to facilitate economic diplomacy, expand trade relations, and introduce Pakistan's cultural and tourism treasures to a global audience.