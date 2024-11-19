Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at COP29

S part of Pakistan’s active participation in COP29, a panel discussion titled “Towards More Resilient Food Systems: Sustainable Food Systems, Supply Chains, and Nutritious Food” was held at the Pakistan Pavilion, with key experts and policymakers shedding light on the nation’s challenges and solutions for building climate-resilient food systems

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) As part of Pakistan’s active participation in COP29, a panel discussion titled “Towards More Resilient Food Systems: Sustainable Food Systems, Supply Chains, and Nutritious Food” was held at the Pakistan Pavilion, with key experts and policymakers shedding light on the nation’s challenges and solutions for building climate-resilient food systems.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), opened the session by emphasizing the importance of resilient food systems in Pakistan's broader climate resilience strategies.

He highlighted the need for sub-national governments, particularly local leaders, to address food security and integrate climate action into regional policies.

He noted that regions like Balochistan, with its pristine coasts and vast plains, have the potential to become the food basket of the country.

Nadeem ur Rehman, Secretary of Climate Change, addressed the paradox of Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, despite its minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions. Pakistan ranks eighth globally in climate vulnerability, with Balochistan facing the brunt of climate-induced disasters, despite contributing the least in carbon emissions.

He spoke on the province's agricultural potential, underscoring its diverse agro-ecological zones and resources such as river basins and irrigation systems, but also pointed out the underutilization of arable land. He highlighted ongoing efforts to combat this with initiatives like the planting of 10 million olive saplings in Balochistan.

Bilal Anwar, CEO of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), discussed the slow onset of malnutrition and the urgent need to address the 48% malnourishment rate among children.

He emphasized the interconnection between water management, food production, and disaster risk management, particularly in regions like Sindh, where drought and food insecurity are prevalent.

Anwar noted that there is no quick fix to the issue but emphasized NDRMF’s ongoing focus on malnutrition in its disaster response planning.

Bilal Azhar Kayani, Member of the National Assembly and Convener of the SDGs Parliamentary Taskforce, called for greater parliamentary advocacy and legislative efforts to make food systems more climate-resilient.

He discussed the complexities of transitioning hard-to-abate sectors, like agriculture, toward green energy solutions and the need for expert guidance in achieving these objectives.

Internationally, Dr. Saul Morris, Director of GAIN, spoke about the importance of improving nutrition among vulnerable populations.

He shared insights from GAIN’s work in supporting food systems policy development in Pakistan and emphasized the critical role of addressing nutrient loss due to rising carbon emissions and heat.

Dr. Minhaj Khokhar, an ecosystem and food specialist, proposed sustainable farming solutions such as vertical gardening, regenerative farming, and organic meat production to reduce chemical use and enhance crop yields. He advocated for inclusive farming practices to ensure long-term food security.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood, CEO of SAWiE, pointed out the immense challenge of feeding 10 billion people by 2050, emphasizing the importance of sustainable agriculture. He highlighted the need for regenerative agricultural practices, especially in Balochistan, where such efforts could lead to environmental and economic benefits for small farmers.

Khurram Shah, a representative from PepsiCo, detailed the company’s initiatives in Pakistan, where it works with over 30,000 farmers. He discussed PepsiCo’s focus on soil health, water conservation, and the development of resilient seed varieties to help local farmers adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

Niaz Khan Kakar, Project Director of Upscaling Green Pakistan, stressed the importance of promoting native plant species in Balochistan, a region known for its rich biodiversity. He warned against the promotion of exotic species and called for policies that support the preservation of local ecosystems.

Finally, Naseem ur Rehman, Advisor to the Government of Balochistan, concluded the discussion by reiterating the province’s vulnerability to climate disasters despite its immense landmass and resources.

He expressed gratitude for international support and reiterated Balochistan’s commitment to climate action, noting the important role of COP29 in raising awareness and encouraging climate resilience efforts.