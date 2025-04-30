Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 April, 2025)

The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) 2025 is currently underway in Dubai, where, for the first time, a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion has been established, marking a significant milestone in the country’s academic outreach on the global stage.

The pavilion was formally inaugurated by H.E.

Hussain Muhammed, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, who served as Chief Guest, alongside Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Chairman of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP).

In his remarks, Consul General Hussain Muhammed commended the participation of Pakistan’s private universities at GETEX, noting that their presence reflects the country’s growing academic excellence and innovation.

He lauded APSUP’s leadership in bringing together a strong delegation and highlighted the importance of showcasing Pakistan’s educational potential in international forums.



Prof.

Dr. Rehman is leading a 35-member delegation of vice chancellors and senior academic leaders from across Pakistan, representing the private higher education sector at this premier global education event.

During the exhibition, H.E.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Pakistan Pavilion. He was warmly received and briefed by Prof. Dr. Rehman and praised the initiative as a valuable step forward in strengthening academic cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, assuring full support for future engagements.

The event was also attended by Mr.

Ali Zaib Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor and representatives from the Pakistan business Councils of Dubai and Sharjah.