Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at Gulfood 2025

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 30th edition of Gulfood 2025 held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 17-21, 2025.

The event is one of the world’s largest food and beverage trade exhibitions, featuring over 5,500 exhibitors from 129 countries. Consul General Hussain Muhammad and Trade & Investment Counselor Ali Zeb Khan were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), 45 Pakistani companies are participating in the event, showcasing a wide range of agro-based products, including rice, cereals, meat, dairy, spices, cheese, processed food, bakery items, salt, herbal products, honey, horticulture , juices and beverages.

In total, over 200 Pakistani companies are also privately participating in Gulfood 2025, reflecting the country’s growing presence in the global food market.

Ambassador Tirmizi expressed pride in Pakistan’s participation, stating, “It is a matter of great pride that 45 companies under TDAP, along with a total of 200 Pakistani companies privately, are participating in this prestigious event. Our stalls are ideally designed and strategically located, with increased space to attract local and global buyers. There is significant interest in our products, including basmati rice, spices, pink salt and cheese”.

The ambassador further highlighted the upward trend in Pakistan’s agro-based exports, particularly in the MENA region, and emphasized the UAE’s role as one of Pakistan’s key trading partners. “Gulfood offers an unparalleled platform for collaboration and innovation, enabling Pakistani exporters to maximize business to business opportunities through knowledge exchange, networking and collaboration with global business leaders,” he added.

Mr. Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counselor, shared that Pakistan’s agri-food exports reached $8 billion globally in FY24, marking a 37% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by significant increases in the exports of rice, maize, sesame, meat, edible fruits, and vegetables.

Shabbir Merchant, President of the Pakistan Business Council Dubai, pledged full support to Pakistani exhibitors, emphasizing the council’s commitment to promoting Pakistani products in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

Malik Faisal Jehangir, Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) expressed gratitude to Ambassador Tirmizi and the Commercial Section, Pakistan Consulate Dubai for their support and facilitation, which has been instrumental in enhancing Pakistan’s participation in global trade events like Gulfood.