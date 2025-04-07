Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated At Middle East Energy 2025 In Dubai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:18 PM
Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 49th edition of Middle East Energy 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 07-09, 2025
ABU DAHBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 49th edition of Middle East Energy 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 07-09, 2025.
The event, recognised as the region’s premier energy exhibition, brings together over 40,000 energy professionals and 1,600 international exhibitors. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Consul General Hussain Muhammad, Trade & Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan and Chairman Pakistan Business Council Dubai Shabbir Merchant along with Pakistani exhibitors.
Organised under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Pakistan Pavilion features eight leading Pakistani companies showcasing innovations across five key energy transition sectors. These include Smart Solutions, Clean & Renewable Energy, Backup Generators & Critical Power, Transmission & Distribution and Energy Consumption & Management.
Ambassador Tirmizi expressed pride in Pakistan’s growing role in the global energy market, stating, “It is a matter of great pride that eight dynamic Pakistani companies are participating in this prestigious event under TDAP’s platform. Our pavilion is attracting global buyers, with a strong focus on smart energy solutions, renewable technologies and power infrastructure. The increasing interest in Pakistani products reflects our country’s potential as a competitive player in the energy sector”.
Highlighting Pakistan’s export growth, particularly in the MENA region, the Ambassador emphasised the UAE’s position as one of Pakistan’s key trading partners. He added, “Middle East Energy provides the opportunity for Pakistani businesses to engage in knowledge exchange, forge partnerships and explore new avenues for collaboration with global industry leaders. This platform is instrumental in strengthening Pakistan’s footprint in the international energy market”.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony
E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing
Hamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of AIM Congress 2025
Pakistan to launch major spectrum auction to boost telecom infrastructure & broa ..
Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy 2025
Belarus Chamber of Commerce: UAE among top three investors in Belarusian Economy
Egypt, France reject any calls for Palestinian displacement
EU offers US 'zero-for-zero' tariffs deal on all industrial goods
EU trade ministers assess impact of new US tariffs
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai3 minutes ago
-
Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs3 hours ago
-
Japan PM says agreed to more talks on tariffs in Trump call3 hours ago
-
Trump warns against 'stupid' panic as markets plummet3 hours ago
-
Boeing settles to avoid civil trial over Ethiopian Airlines crash3 hours ago
-
Macron rejects any Hamas role in post-war Gaza3 hours ago
-
Uzbek president calls for stronger parliamentary role in promoting global peace, social justice4 hours ago
-
Belgian prince seeks social security on top of allowance6 hours ago
-
Southampton sack manager Juric after Premier League relegation6 hours ago
-
Germany urges probe into 'shocking' accusations on Gaza aid worker deaths7 hours ago
-
Market panic deepens as Trump sticks to tariffs7 hours ago
-
King Charles III shrugs off health scare to begin Italy visit7 hours ago