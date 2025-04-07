Open Menu

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated At Middle East Energy 2025 In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:18 PM

Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 49th edition of Middle East Energy 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 07-09, 2025

The event, recognised as the region’s premier energy exhibition, brings together over 40,000 energy professionals and 1,600 international exhibitors. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Consul General Hussain Muhammad, Trade & Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan and Chairman Pakistan Business Council Dubai Shabbir Merchant along with Pakistani exhibitors.

Organised under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Pakistan Pavilion features eight leading Pakistani companies showcasing innovations across five key energy transition sectors. These include Smart Solutions, Clean & Renewable Energy, Backup Generators & Critical Power, Transmission & Distribution and Energy Consumption & Management.

Ambassador Tirmizi expressed pride in Pakistan’s growing role in the global energy market, stating, “It is a matter of great pride that eight dynamic Pakistani companies are participating in this prestigious event under TDAP’s platform. Our pavilion is attracting global buyers, with a strong focus on smart energy solutions, renewable technologies and power infrastructure. The increasing interest in Pakistani products reflects our country’s potential as a competitive player in the energy sector”.

Highlighting Pakistan’s export growth, particularly in the MENA region, the Ambassador emphasised the UAE’s position as one of Pakistan’s key trading partners. He added, “Middle East Energy provides the opportunity for Pakistani businesses to engage in knowledge exchange, forge partnerships and explore new avenues for collaboration with global industry leaders. This platform is instrumental in strengthening Pakistan’s footprint in the international energy market”.

