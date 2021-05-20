UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Pavilion Launched At Silk Road Expo In Fujian, China

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:33 PM

Pakistan Pavilion was launched at the ongoing Fourth 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Exposition & Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade held in, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Pavilion was launched at the ongoing Fourth 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Exposition & Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade held in, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China.

Pakistan was invited to attend the Expo as guest of honour before the upcoming 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

About ten Pakistani enterprises participated in the Expo and they showcased their products, including rice, cotton yarn, textile, traditional handicrafts and marble.

Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Chief of Mission, Pakistani Embassy, Beijing, said that the Expo helps promote Pakistani products effectively and strengthen the communication and connection.

"We will strengthen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with China," he added.

On the afternoon, the Pakistan Trade and Investment Promotion Conference was held at the Expo by Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou.

Addressing the conference, the Consul General Dr. Diyar Khan said, Pakistan will enhance cooperation with Fuzhou city and Fujian Province via this expo in textile, food processing, mechanical engineering, energy and petrochemicals.

