Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to strengthen fraternal ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KUWAIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al Sabah on Wednesday underlined the importance of historical brotherly relations between the two countries.

During a meeting, they reaffirmed the desire to strengthen the fraternal ties by transforming them into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) was also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of seven agreements concluded to attract multi-billion Dollar investment from the State of Kuwait in various sectors of Pakistan including food security/agriculture, hydel power, water supplies (safe drinking water and supporting mining activities), establishment of mining fund to support mineral industry, Technology Zones Development and Mangrove Preservation.

In addition, three MoUs in the fields of culture & art, environment & sustainable development were also signed.

The leaders expressed great satisfaction at the trajectory of relations, agreed to remain in close contact, and take swift steps in further strengthening and deepening Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

The Pakistan prime minister termed these agreements with Kuwait another milestone in the achievements which the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) platform was bringing to the country.

The prime minister also prayed for the good health of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

