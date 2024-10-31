Pakistan, Qatar Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen Strategic Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening strategic bilateral ties, underscoring the importance of shared economic goals and regional stability.
The bilateral relations were discussed in the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, followed by a one-on-one meeting encompassing a wide array of bilateral interests, according to a PM Office press release.
The leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Qatar relations, exploring potential avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, potential areas of investment, energy, and culture.
Both the leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest particularly the ongoing genocidal war by Israel against innocent Palestinian people and escalation of tensions in the region.
Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is on a two-day official visit here, commended Qatar’s stance on Palestinian issue expressed by the Amir during the 79th UNGA held on September 24, 2024.
He appreciated mediation efforts by Qatar for immediate ceasefire and unimpeded supply of humanitarian aid.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also invited Amir of Qatar to visit Pakistan.
The prime minister’s visit marks another milestone in the ever-strengthening partnership and expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Qatar.
