- Home
- World
- News
- Pakistan raises Ram temple issue at OIC meeting; urges UN to protect Islamic sites in India
Pakistan Raises Ram Temple Issue At OIC Meeting; Urges UN To Protect Islamic Sites In India
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM
Reiterating its condemnation of the recent consecration of 'Ram Temple' on the demolished Babri Mosque's site, Pakistan has urged the top official for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to play his part for the protection of Islamic sites in India, Ambassador Munir Akram told an OIC Ambassadorial meeting Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Reiterating its condemnation of the recent consecration of 'Ram Temple' on the demolished Babri Mosque's site, Pakistan has urged the top official for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to play his part for the protection of Islamic sites in India, Ambassador Munir Akram told an OIC Ambassadorial meeting Wednesday.
At the meeting held at UN headquarters in New York, the Pakistani envoy shared with OIC colleagues a letter he addressed to the UNAOC High Representative, Miguel Angel Moratinos, in which he said that the event in Ayodhya marked a "disturbing rise in Hindu majoritarianism in India", according to a Pakistan Mission press release.
“The developments over the past 31 years, culminating in the recent consecration ceremony, are indicative of a disturbing rise in Hindu majoritarianism in India," Ambassador Akram said in his letter to the UNAOC head.
"This trend poses a significant threat to the social, economic, and political well-being of Indian Muslims, as well as to the harmony and peace in the region.
The letter he shared with OIC Ambassadors also said: “Regrettably, this is not an isolated incident, as other mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, face similar threats of desecration and destruction.
The statements of some Chief Ministers of Indian states have linked such actions to territorial claims against Pakistan.
“I am writing to seek your urgent intervention for the protection of religious sites in India. Under your esteemed leadership, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations must play a crucial role in safeguarding Islamic heritage sites and securing the rights of religious and cultural minorities in India.
"The Secretary-General has entrusted you to implement the action plan for the protection of religious sites. We urge you to expedite efforts to implement the action plan and ensure the safeguarding of religious sites in India”.
The OIC Ambassadors acknowledged the importance of the issue, with some envoys mentioning the attacks on mosques in some European countries.
The Palestine Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyadh Mansour, drew attention to the Israeli desecration at Al-Aqsa and the demolition of mosques and churches in the occupied territories.
The meeting decided to include this issue on the agenda of the next OIC ambassadorial meeting.
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From World
-
Deadly fighting grinds on in Gaza's Khan Yunis14 minutes ago
-
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years14 minutes ago
-
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard24 minutes ago
-
South Korean ruling party MP attacked in street: Yonhap1 hour ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's version of POW plane crash1 hour ago
-
Pioneering MP hails disability reform in Spain1 hour ago
-
China's energy storage capacity soars to support clean energy transition1 hour ago
-
China's Gansu reports robust foreign trade growth with ASEAN in 20231 hour ago
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane2 hours ago
-
Japanese man sentenced to death in anime arson trial2 hours ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in 20232 hours ago
-
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier6 minutes ago