Pakistan Raises Ram Temple Issue At OIC Meeting; Urges UN To Protect Islamic Sites In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM

Reiterating its condemnation of the recent consecration of 'Ram Temple' on the demolished Babri Mosque's site, Pakistan has urged the top official for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to play his part for the protection of Islamic sites in India, Ambassador Munir Akram told an OIC Ambassadorial meeting Wednesday

At the meeting held at UN headquarters in New York, the Pakistani envoy shared with OIC colleagues a letter he addressed to the UNAOC High Representative, Miguel Angel Moratinos, in which he said that the event in Ayodhya marked a "disturbing rise in Hindu majoritarianism in India", according to a Pakistan Mission press release.

“The developments over the past 31 years, culminating in the recent consecration ceremony, are indicative of a disturbing rise in Hindu majoritarianism in India," Ambassador Akram said in his letter to the UNAOC head.

"This trend poses a significant threat to the social, economic, and political well-being of Indian Muslims, as well as to the harmony and peace in the region.

The letter he shared with OIC Ambassadors also said: “Regrettably, this is not an isolated incident, as other mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, face similar threats of desecration and destruction.

The statements of some Chief Ministers of Indian states have linked such actions to territorial claims against Pakistan.

“I am writing to seek your urgent intervention for the protection of religious sites in India. Under your esteemed leadership, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations must play a crucial role in safeguarding Islamic heritage sites and securing the rights of religious and cultural minorities in India.

"The Secretary-General has entrusted you to implement the action plan for the protection of religious sites. We urge you to expedite efforts to implement the action plan and ensure the safeguarding of religious sites in India”.

The OIC Ambassadors acknowledged the importance of the issue, with some envoys mentioning the attacks on mosques in some European countries.

The Palestine Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyadh Mansour, drew attention to the Israeli desecration at Al-Aqsa and the demolition of mosques and churches in the occupied territories.

The meeting decided to include this issue on the agenda of the next OIC ambassadorial meeting.

