Pakistan re-elected by acclamation to a key UN committee

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Pakistan was re-elected to the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC), during elections held in the U.N. General Assembly on Monday.

The election, on the recommendation of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), was by acclamation, reflecting the international community's recognition of the country's positive role at the U.N.

Pakistan has been a member of this 34-member committee since 1973, and with its latest re-election, would serve on it from for another three-year term, beginning January 1, 2024

The committee functions as a main subsidiary organ of the ECOSOC and the General Assembly for planning, programming and coordination.

The CPC is charged with reviewing UN programmes as defined in the strategic framework; recommending priority programmes; guiding the Secretariat on translating legislation into programmes and making recommendations; developing evaluation procedures; and, assisting ECOSOC in its coordination functions.

The committee also carries out periodic reviews of the implementation of important legislative decisions. It is directed to cooperate with the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) and consult with the Joint Inspection Unit (JIU).

APP/ift