Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthen Commonwealth Role In Tackling Global Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to strengthen Commonwealth role in tackling global challenges

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen the Commonwealth role in tackling global challenges and advancing collective prosperity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM).

Welcoming the Secretary-General to her first CFAMM since assuming office in April 2025, Dar commended her efforts in accelerating the implementation of CHOGM-2024 outcomes and pushing forward reforms to reinvigorate the organization.

Dar highlighted the importance of the forum as a platform for dialogue, peace-building, and cooperation in the face of overlapping global crises such as conflicts, climate change, economic vulnerabilities, and disruptive technologies.

“The climate crisis is an existential threat to many of our members. Pakistan, as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, has experienced this reality firsthand,” Dar said, calling for sustained focus on climate action, adaptation, financing, and resilience-building across the Commonwealth.

He also underscored Pakistan’s leadership in advancing the Commonwealth youth agenda, digital transformation, trade, and entrepreneurship. “Our young people must be empowered to shape a more prosperous and peaceful future,” he stressed, while reaffirming Pakistan’s role in driving the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda to strengthen digital, physical, regulatory, and supply chain links among members.

Concluding his remarks, Dar emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with the Secretary-General and all member states to promote peace, sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive growth, ensuring that the Commonwealth remains impactful and relevant for future generations.

