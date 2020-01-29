UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reiterates Support For Palestine With Pre-1967 Borders With Jerusalem As Capital

Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:41 PM

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as capital

The major Muslim countries have revoked US Middle East plan and termed as betrayal of the Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) Following the US middle East plan as a solution to one of the world’s longest-running conflicts, Pakistan reiterated its support for Palestine’s demand for making Jerusalem as the capital of its independent state on the basis of pre-1967 borders here on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, the Foreign Office said Pakistan has seen the peace plan that the United States has presented for the Middle East. The Foreign Office made it clear that Pakistan continuously supported a two-state solution as guaranteed in the relevant Security Council and General Assebly Resolutions it wants the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine on the ground of internationally-accepted parameters, the pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Pakistan fully backed Palestine’s demand for making Jerusalem as the capital of its independent state and this stance came after US President Donald Trump presented his Middle East plan as a solution to one of the world's longest-running conflicts.

“The just and lasting solution for the years long conflict is that that it should be resolved through dialogue and negotiations,” said the Foreign Office.

“Pakistan will continue its support to Palestinians,” it said. Giving a solution to the conflict, Pakistan said that the solution should lead to realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians including the right of self-determination.

UN resolutions on the issue term all Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and call for a solution based on borders before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with agreed land swaps.

The western media said that the US plan is Israeli sided plan which attached nearly impossible conditions for granting the Palestinians their hoped-for state. The US plan has received furious rebuke from key Muslim countries who denounced it as a betrayal of the Palestinians. Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas termed this US plan as “Conspiracy deal” and said that it would not pass. He also decided to challenge the deal at all forms after meeting with various Palestinians factions in the West Bank city of Ramallah. “It will be thrown to the dustbin of history,” said the Palestinian President.

Israeli President Netanyahu called it an historic breakthrough equal in significance to the country’s declaration of independence in 1948. “It is a great plan for Israel and it is great plan for peace,” he was quoted as saying.

