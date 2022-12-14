UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Research Center Receives Excellence Award In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future was given the excellence award in Beijing, China, as an international research center that promotes the scholarly share future ideology between the two countries.

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future was given the excellence award in Beijing, China, as an international research center that promotes the scholarly share future ideology between the two countries.

A forum titled "Building a Community with Shared Future - International Think Tank Forum (2022)", organized by the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF) of the Communication University of China (CUC), awarded outstanding research center award, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, was given the Outstanding Individual Award.

Akram delivered a speech on the theme of "Building an Inclusive Development Module under the Concept of a Community of Shared Future" and thanked CUC for giving him and his organization these outstanding awards.

"The world is undergoing unprecedented changes in a century. The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, food problems, energy crisis, war, and conflict have brought many challenges to the world," Akram said.

Akram emphasized that the concept of a human community with a shared future brings new solutions to the above-mentioned problems faced by the world, and plans a common future development path for mankind from a holistic perspective, which he said will help the world cope with the common crisis and challenges.

The forum is part of the annual series of international top academic activities initiated by ICSF. About 80 participants around the world attended the online forum.

