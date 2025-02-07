Open Menu

Pakistan Respects Humanity & Religions, Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh Tells US Faith Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Pakistan has a history of respecting humanity and religions across civilizations, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said as welcomed a delegation of faith leaders from all over the United States at the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Thursday.

Throughout our history, we have been a tolerant people, with respect for faiths and the ways of life demonstrated across millennia," the ambassador said, citing Pakistan's flag as a testament, reflecting minorities in its white colour.

The delegation of faith leaders, scholars, and community stalwarts,led by Jannah Scott, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American Center for Religious Freedom (ACRF), visited the embassy as part of its interfaith engagement to promote togetherness and harmony.

It included Dr. Chaplain Gordon from Pray in Jesus Name Organization, Adnan Khan, Founding board Chairman of ACRF, Peggy Bilsten, Board Vice Chair at ACRF, Nicole Sterling, VP and Chief Relations Officer of The Sterling Foundation and Sophia Otasowie, Director of Programms at Olive Consulting International.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh spoke about the importance of co-existence and dialogue, and underscored the role of diplomacy in resolving conflicts, including religious discord.

We need to come together and work together. Just coming together removes good part of doubts and pre-conceived misgivings," he said.

"Pakistan as a nation-state never shied away from engagement seeking solutions to global issues, the Ambassador said, adding, Our priority is to build future identities based on commonalities, not differences.

On her part, , Ms. Scott expressed her appreciation to Ambassador Ambassador Sheikh for hosting at the embassy and initiating engagement, saying collaborating with the Embassy of Pakistan would foster peace and harmony among diverse faiths.

The delegation also informed the Ambassador about the proposal to hold a Pakistan Peace and Harmony Gathering, 2025 in Karachi aimed at promoting unity and harmony among Pakistan diverse religious communities.

Ambassador Sheikh assured support of the Embassy towards translating the proposition into reality.

