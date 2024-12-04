Open Menu

Pakistan, Russia Sign 8 Agreements To Strengthen Economic Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:53 PM

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday inked eight agreements aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements were finalised during the 9th session of Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) here in Moscow, said a press release.

Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari led the Pakistani delegation at the talks, which underscored the growing cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "Pakistan-Russia cooperation is progressing steadily, and these agreements will further deepen our collaboration in various sectors.

The agreements encompass a range of initiatives, including industrial cooperation and the production of insulin.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between New Tech, a Pakistani entity, and a Russian university to promote academic and technological exchange. Agreement was also signed among Russia’s educational institutions, COMSAT and Peshawar University.

