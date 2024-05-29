Pakistan, Saint Lucia Formally Establish Diplomatic Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan and Saint Lucia, an island country of the West Indies in the eastern Caribbean, formalized their diplomatic relations on Tuesday at a simple ceremony held at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations.
Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, and his counterpart from Saint Lucia, Ambassador Menissa Rambally, signed a joint communiqué formalizing the diplomatic ties between the two countries, on behalf of their governments.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram said, "Both countries have been cooperating at multilateral forums, including at the Commonwealth, stating that the establishment of formal relations would serve to expand bilateral ties, especially in the realms of trade, commerce, political cooperation, and tourism."
The people of Pakistan and St. Lucia, he said, had shared their love for cricket.
“We look forward to the stronger people-to-people bond. There is immense tourism potential in both the countries that can be explored through visits by the tourists,” he said.
In her remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Menissa Rambally expressed her happiness at the start of a new but significant chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries.
She said, "Former West Indies star cricketer, Darren Sammy, who belongs to St. Lucia, is also an honorary Pakistani citizen, “who would always talk about Pakistan and the hospitality of its people."
Ambassador Rambally thanked Ambassador Akram for hosting the ceremony and stated that she had personally “learnt a lot from him”.
She said that she was humbled by the remarks of the Pakistan UN envoy for her country and the people.
She said Pakistan and Saint Lucia already enjoyed wonderful relationship and were actively cooperating at different forums but added that the establishment of formal diplomatic relations would provide an opportunity to further build on the existing relationship.
The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, officers of the Pakistan Mission as well as a diplomat from the Permanent Mission of Saint Lucia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
More Stories From World
-
IMF lifts China growth forecast but warns on industrial policy34 seconds ago
-
US announces 'guardrails' for controversial carbon markets40 seconds ago
-
Starless and forever alone: more 'rogue' planets discovered50 seconds ago
-
Venezuela withdraws invitation to EU to observe July vote30 minutes ago
-
North Korea sent 'propaganda' across border: Seoul30 minutes ago
-
Ex-Thai PM Thaksin to face trial for royal insult31 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open flat31 minutes ago
-
Pakistani consul general discuses with New York mayor need to boost trade, investment31 minutes ago
-
USA looking for wins in T20 World Cup debut41 minutes ago
-
Young Afghan side 'among the favourites' for T20 World Cup41 minutes ago
-
One mayoral candidate killed, one wounded in Mexico ahead of elections: authorities51 minutes ago
-
Blinken to support Moldova's Western hopes against Russia51 minutes ago