Open Menu

Pakistan, Saint Lucia Formally Establish Diplomatic Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Pakistan, Saint Lucia formally establish diplomatic ties

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan and Saint Lucia, an island country of the West Indies in the eastern Caribbean, formalized their diplomatic relations on Tuesday at a simple ceremony held at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, and his counterpart from Saint Lucia, Ambassador Menissa Rambally, signed a joint communiqué formalizing the diplomatic ties between the two countries, on behalf of their governments.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram said, "Both countries have been cooperating at multilateral forums, including at the Commonwealth, stating that the establishment of formal relations would serve to expand bilateral ties, especially in the realms of trade, commerce, political cooperation, and tourism."

The people of Pakistan and St. Lucia, he said, had shared their love for cricket.

“We look forward to the stronger people-to-people bond. There is immense tourism potential in both the countries that can be explored through visits by the tourists,” he said.

In her remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Menissa Rambally expressed her happiness at the start of a new but significant chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

She said, "Former West Indies star cricketer, Darren Sammy, who belongs to St. Lucia, is also an honorary Pakistani citizen, “who would always talk about Pakistan and the hospitality of its people."

Ambassador Rambally thanked Ambassador Akram for hosting the ceremony and stated that she had personally “learnt a lot from him”.

She said that she was humbled by the remarks of the Pakistan UN envoy for her country and the people.

She said Pakistan and Saint Lucia already enjoyed wonderful relationship and were actively cooperating at different forums but added that the establishment of formal diplomatic relations would provide an opportunity to further build on the existing relationship.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, officers of the Pakistan Mission as well as a diplomat from the Permanent Mission of Saint Lucia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket United Nations Saint Lucia Commerce From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

1 hour ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

11 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

16 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

17 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

19 hours ago
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

19 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

20 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

20 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

21 hours ago

More Stories From World