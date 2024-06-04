Pakistan & Saint Vincent And Grenadines Establish Formal Diplomatic Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and Saint Vincent, an island country in the eastern Caribbean, Monday established formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, and his counterpart from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ambassador Inga Rhonda King, signed a joint communique to formalize the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Welcoming Ambassador King to the Pakistan Mission, the Pakistani envoy said that Pakistan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have had a long tradition of a ‘warm, close and cooperative’ relationship at the UN.
“The establishment of formal diplomatic relationship between the two friendly countries will lead to further deepening of ties," Ambassador Akram said. "We now look forward to more intensive interaction between the tourists, business delegations, and the people of the two countries."
Describing Saint Vincent and Grenadines envoy as an ally, Ambassador Akram lauded her strong advocacy at multiple UN forums, especially as president of ECOSOC, saying that her leadership was an example of how small nations can make a big contribution.
In her remarks, Ambassador Inga Rhonda King reciprocated the feelings of warmth and thanked Ambassador Akram for his hospitality and friendship.
She said that it was a special day for her as her country established formal diplomatic ties with Pakistan. She said that the beauty of the UN system is that it brings peoples and countries, no matter how big and small, together, in their shared vision to build a better world.
Ambassador King said that Pakistan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are strong allies and with the establishment of diplomatic relations, their bilateral ties will go from strength to strength.
The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan, officers of the Pakistan Mission as well as a delegate from the Saint Vincent Grenadines.
