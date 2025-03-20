Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Agree To Further Strengthen Bilateral Economic Partnership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM
JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday agreed to further strengthen the bilateral economic partnership through structured engagements and swift execution of joint projects.
The bilateral economic cooperation was discussed as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, during his four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.
The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting Saudi investments, and expediting joint initiatives in key sectors.
After extending best wishes to the Kingdom’s leadership, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Saudi investors, highlighting the country’s strategic position and investment-friendly policies.
He emphasized Pakistan’s vast potential in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology, inviting Saudi businesses to explore opportunities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
Saudi Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of Task Force Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan.
They discussed enhancing institutional collaboration to accelerate investment projects and ensure their smooth implementation.
The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering a long-term, mutually beneficial economic relationship.
The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik and National Coordinator SIFC Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmed.
The Saudi delegation included representatives of the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
