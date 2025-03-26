Open Menu

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Enhanced Hajj, Umrah Facilities; Expansion Of 'Road To Makkah' Project

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday held a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, to discuss matters related to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan.

Dr. Al-Rabiah congratulated Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to facilitating Pakistani pilgrims.

During the meeting, both ministers discussed enhancing facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and expanding the Road to Makkah project to other cities in Pakistan.

Sardar Yousaf said, "I extend my gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering commitment to providing excellent services to the pilgrims." He emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted ties based on a common faith, history, and culture.

Dr. Al-Rabiah reiterated that serving the large number of Pakistani pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia each year is an honor for the Kingdom. He assured that the Saudi government remains committed to resolving any challenges faced by Pakistani pilgrims on a priority basis.

Sardar Yousaf also discussed the registration issues faced by Hajj pilgrims, to which Dr. Al-Rabiah assured that necessary measures would be taken for their resolution. "The Saudi government has introduced several new initiatives to enhance services for pilgrims, and we will extend even greater cooperation to Pakistani pilgrims," Dr. Al-Rabiah added.

Sardar Yousaf appreciated the special attention given by the Saudi minister to improving facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, and Director General of Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro.

More Stories From World