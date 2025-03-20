- Home
- World
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to take bilateral partnership to new heights, strengthen defence, securit ..
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Vow To Take Bilateral Partnership To New Heights, Strengthen Defence, Security Ties
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 10:10 AM
JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to take bilateral partnership to new heights and strengthening defense and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.
The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman here.
The prime minister, who is on a four-day visit to the Kingdom, was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz.
The meeting reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.
The prime minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which would contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.
The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape and agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
The Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.
Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.
The prime minister and the crown prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad
More Stories From World
-
Ice park threatened by climate change finds an ally in US silver mine6 minutes ago
-
US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey6 minutes ago
-
Greenpeace hit with $660 mn in damages in US pipeline suit6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to take bilateral partnership to new heights, strengthen defence, securit ..6 minutes ago
-
Trump's US government erases minorities from websites, policies6 minutes ago
-
Barca eye Women's Champions League semis, City hand Chelsea first defeat of season16 minutes ago
-
'It was beautiful': Mount Kenya's glaciers melting away16 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says discussed with Trump US idea of owning occupied nuclear plant16 minutes ago
-
Race to become Olympics supremo set to go to the wire16 minutes ago
-
Tuchel takes first steps on England journey targeting World Cup glory16 minutes ago
-
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants36 minutes ago
-
Ice park threatened by climate change finds an ally in US silver mine1 hour ago