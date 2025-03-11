Pakistan seeks deeper cooperation with China in economy, technology

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, highlighted the key takeaways from China's annual Two Sessions, emphasizing economic confidence, technological innovation, and Pakistan-China cooperation under CPEC Phase II.

Speaking with China Economic Net about the Chinese government's work report, Ambassador Hashmi pointed out that China's sustained 5% economic growth is a remarkable feat. He noted that China's focus on "new quality productive forces," green technology, and digitalization will drive future development.

"I think of two words: economy and technology. China is a major power, and its domestic policies have global implications. China has a very generous approach toward the Global South and developing countries," the ambassador stated.

Pakistan aims to strengthen collaboration in AI, blockchain, and next-generation communication technologies. With China leading in patent filings and breakthroughs in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and AI, there is immense potential for joint research and application-based initiatives.

"Under CPEC Phase II, Pakistan is prioritizing government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) cooperation. Sectors such as agriculture, IT, and manufacturing are being actively developed, with 45 new MOUs worth over $600 million signed in recent months," he added.

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted efforts to enhance education and technical training, linking research with commercial implementation.

With Pakistan's first astronauts set to join a Chinese space mission, space collaboration is another promising area.

"China's high-level opening-up policy presents opportunities for Pakistan in trade, tourism, and investment. Streamlining visa procedures remains a priority to boost travel and people-to-people exchanges," he added.

The ambassador said that with a strategic focus on eight key sectors this year, Pakistan is committed to mobilizing investment from China, further solidifying the ironclad friendship between the two nations.

Experts believe that greater cooperation between the two countries under CPEC Phase II offers outstanding advantages for China. It provides China with strategic access to South Asian markets and facilitates diversification of trade routes.

They further stated that collaborative efforts in agriculture and manufacturing can enable Chinese enterprises to expand their global footprint. Joint initiatives and ventures in fields such as IT, artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain are expected to foster innovative advancements through shared research and development. This cooperation further strengthens China's position as a key partner in driving development across the Global South, enhancing its regional influence and economic connectivity.

APP/asg