Pakistan Sends Second Humanitarian Shipment To Gaza Strip

Published August 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan sends second humanitarian shipment to Gaza Strip

AL-ARISH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation on Monday dispatched the second shipment on the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, under the latest batch of humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip through Egypt.

A special chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt, a news release said.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Arab Republic of Egypt, Aamir Shouket received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinian citizens inside Gaza. Deputy Governor of North Sinai Governorate was also present on the occasion.

Ambassador Aamir Shouket expressed profound gratitude to Government of Arab Republic of Egypt under leadership of President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Egyptian Red Crescent Society for smooth facilitation in delivering aid from the Government and people of Pakistan for the Palestinian brethren.

The Deputy Governor of North Sinai Governorate acknowledged and praised significantly large humanitarian and relief assistance from Government and people of Pakistan for the Gaza residents.

A total of 21 humanitarian and relief consignments have been dispatched to Palestinians in Gaza thus bringing the total quantity delivered to 2027 tonnes so far.

Ambassador Aamir Shouket reaffirmed that the Government and people of Pakistan will continue to provide much needed humanitarian assistance for their Palestinian brethren at this critical moment. He further stated that next humanitarian consignments are on their way and will be delivered in coordination with the Government of Arab Republic of Egypt in coming days to the Palestinians inside the Gaza Strip.

