Pakistan Sends Second Humanitarian Shipment To Gaza Strip
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM
AL-ARISH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation on Monday dispatched the second shipment on the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, under the latest batch of humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip through Egypt.
A special chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt, a news release said.
Ambassador of Pakistan to Arab Republic of Egypt, Aamir Shouket received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinian citizens inside Gaza. Deputy Governor of North Sinai Governorate was also present on the occasion.
Ambassador Aamir Shouket expressed profound gratitude to Government of Arab Republic of Egypt under leadership of President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Egyptian Red Crescent Society for smooth facilitation in delivering aid from the Government and people of Pakistan for the Palestinian brethren.
The Deputy Governor of North Sinai Governorate acknowledged and praised significantly large humanitarian and relief assistance from Government and people of Pakistan for the Gaza residents.
A total of 21 humanitarian and relief consignments have been dispatched to Palestinians in Gaza thus bringing the total quantity delivered to 2027 tonnes so far.
Ambassador Aamir Shouket reaffirmed that the Government and people of Pakistan will continue to provide much needed humanitarian assistance for their Palestinian brethren at this critical moment. He further stated that next humanitarian consignments are on their way and will be delivered in coordination with the Government of Arab Republic of Egypt in coming days to the Palestinians inside the Gaza Strip.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From World
-
Sweet prospects: Elevating Pakistan’s mango exports34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends second humanitarian shipment to Gaza Strip2 hours ago
-
Beijing to boost relic research, technological displays6 hours ago
-
Pakistani political group holds its annual conference aimed at empowering youth7 hours ago
-
Pakistani political group holds conference aimed at empowering youth8 hours ago
-
Pakistanis in New Jersey hold vibrant 79th anniversary Independence Day Parade12 hours ago
-
Momentum builds towards marine biodiversity treaty to protect world's oceans, Experts20 hours ago
-
China-Pak-Afghan FMs talks achieve positive outcome: Chinese scholar1 day ago
-
World's 1st ultra zero-carbon building inaugurated in E.China1 day ago
-
Across conflicts, aid workers are targeted more than ever: UN agencies1 day ago
-
UN agencies warn extreme heat poses growing threat to workers' health2 days ago
-
Global media visits leading electric two-wheelers manufacturer in Wuxi, Jiangsu2 days ago