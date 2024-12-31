Open Menu

Pakistan Set To Begin Its 2-year Term As UN Security Council's Non-permanent Member On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan set to begin its 2-year term as UN Security Council's non-permanent member on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Pakistan will begin its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 1, with Ambassador Munir Akram saying that the Pakistani delegation will play an "active and constructive"role in addressing key challenges facing the world.

"Our presence will be felt in the Security Council," Ambassador Akram, Pakistan's top diplomat at the UN, told APP correspondent.

On Wednesday, Pakistan will sit in the Security Council for the 2025-26 term as a non-permanent member — the eighth time that the country has had a seat on the 15-member body's horseshoe table.

In June, Pakistan was elected to the Council with a massive majority as a Council's non-permanent member, polling 182 votes in the 193-member General Assembly — far more than the required 124 votes representing a two-thirds majority.

"We enter the Council at a time of great geopolitical turbulence, intense competition between the two largest powers, raging wars in Europe, the middle East, Africa and elsewhere and a sharply escalating and multidimensional arms race," Ambassador Akram said.

"As a responsible State -- the fifth largest by population -- Pakistan will play an active and constructive role, in accordance with the UN Charter, to halt wars, promote the pacific settlement of disputes and contain the negative impacts of great power rivalries, the arms race, new weapons and domains of conflict as well as the spreading scourge of terrorism."

At the same time, he added, Pakistan is also obliged to address -- in the Council and other UN forums -- the threats posed to peace and security in our region by cross border terrorism, the suppression of Kashmiri self determination, the growing arms imbalance in South Asia as well as the discriminatory restraints imposed against Pakistan to compromise its strategic deterrence capabilities.

"Fortunately, Pakistan has a well trained and professional team at the UN with the proven capacity to address these challenges effectively. Our presence will be felt in the Security Council, “ Ambassador Akram remarked.

Pakistan will replace Japan, which currently occupies the Asian seat in the Security Council, a Primary instrument for establishing and maintaining international peace.

Pakistan's earlier terms on the council were in 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976-77, 1968-69 and 1952-53.

As a non-permanent member of the UNSC in the past, Pakistan had made significant contributions to its work aimed at strengthening international peace and security Over the last 50 years, Pakistan has been a leading contributor to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

In the June election in the General Assembly, Pakistan was elected along with Denmark, Greece, Panama and Somalia — to replace Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland whose terms end on December 31, 2024.

The new members will join the five veto-wielding permanent members the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France and the five countries elected as non-permanent members last year Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Africa Somalia World United Nations Russia Europe China France Same Algeria Ecuador United Kingdom Panama Japan South Korea United States Slovenia Switzerland Sierra Leone Guyana Malta Mozambique Greece Denmark Middle East January June December Border Top Race Asia

Recent Stories

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

15 minutes ago
 UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

15 minutes ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

13 hours ago
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

13 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

13 hours ago
 Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

13 hours ago
 Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid orig ..

Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data

13 hours ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

13 hours ago

More Stories From World