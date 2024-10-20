Pakistan Shines At SIAL Paris 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Pakistan made a remarkable impact at Europe’s leading food fair SIAL Paris 2024.
34 exhibitors under TDAP’s Pakistan Pavilion and 14 other exhibitors participated in diverse products from rice, corn and sesame seeds to processed food, spices, frozen food, fruit juices, candies and snacks.
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion and interacted with the participating business groups who shared their feedback and exchanged views on enhancing Pakistan's exports in the food sector.
