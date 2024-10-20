Open Menu

Pakistan Shines At SIAL Paris 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan shines at SIAL Paris 2024

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Pakistan made a remarkable impact at Europe’s leading food fair SIAL Paris 2024.

34 exhibitors under TDAP’s Pakistan Pavilion and 14 other exhibitors participated in diverse products from rice, corn and sesame seeds to processed food, spices, frozen food, fruit juices, candies and snacks.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion and interacted with the participating business groups who shared their feedback and exchanged views on enhancing Pakistan's exports in the food sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Europe Paris From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

13 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

13 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

13 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

13 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

14 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

14 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

14 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

14 hours ago

More Stories From World