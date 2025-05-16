Open Menu

Pakistan Showcases Culture, Tourism At Asian Village Festival 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan showcases culture, tourism at Asian Village Festival 2025

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The High Commission of Pakistan in Singapore participated in the 2nd edition of Asian Village Festival, celebrating the diverse culinary and cultural heritage of Asia, being held in Singapore from 16-18 May 2025.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Rabia Shafiq, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore and ambassadors of other Asian countries.

Pakistan’s participation featured a vibrant and engaging pavilion that offered visitors a taste of the country’s rich culture, and scenic tourism destinations. The participants were introduced to Pakistani produce especially premium Pakistani Basmati rice and spices, which received widespread appreciation from attendees.

Visitors were also introduced to a curated selection of books and publications on Pakistan’s history, culture, and tourism.

A promotional video highlighting Pakistan's breathtaking landscapes and heritage sites, from the Northern Areas to the southern regions, was also played during the festival's opening ceremony.

Diplomats and dignitaries from various countries visited the Pakistani booth and interacted with the High Commissioner and her team.

The festival’s atmosphere was further enriched by captivating cultural performances, including graceful peacock dances and a vibrant dragon dance, adding to the visual and cultural appeal of the event.

In her remarks, High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq expressed gratitude to the organizer for coordinating the event and inviting the High Commission to participate.

She emphasized that such platforms offer meaningful opportunities to strengthen people-to-people ties, project Pakistan’s soft image, and promote tourism and cultural awareness on a global stage.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

10 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

10 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

15 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

24 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

24 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

24 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

24 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

24 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

24 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

1 day ago

More Stories From World