Pakistan Showcases Exquisite Craftsmanship At 2nd Banan Int'l Handicrafts Week
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh proudly facilitated the participation of renowned Pakistani artisans from Behbud Foundation, Karvaan Crafts, Orah Jewels, and Multani camel skin crafts at the 2nd Banan International Handicrafts Week.
The event, held from November 23-30, 2024, was organized under the auspices of the Heritage Commission of the Saudi Ministry of Culture.
The Pakistani pavilion at Banan stood as a testament to the country's rich cultural heritage and the unparalleled quality of its craftsmanship. From intricate handmade designs to traditional artistry passed down through generations, the showcased crafts highlighted the deep-rooted legacy of Pakistan's artisan community.
Promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage and showcasing the remarkable skill of our craftsmen is a core priority for the Embassy.
The vibrant participation at Banan International Handicrafts Week reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and mutual appreciation of artistic traditions.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share robust, strategic, and historic ties, which have grown even stronger under the framework of Saudi Vision 2030. This visionary initiative has further diversified bilateral relations, enhancing economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.
The delegation's participation in Banan exemplifies the deepening of these bonds, with cultural initiatives like these playing a vital role in strengthening the friendship between the two nations. The Embassy of Pakistan remains committed to nurturing such exchanges to further enhance mutual understanding and cooperation.
