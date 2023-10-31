Open Menu

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 31, 2023 | 12:35 PM

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 October, 2023)
Pakistan is participating with more than 30 companies in Beautyworld Middle East, Dubai. Beautyworld Middle East is the largest exhibition for beauty products in the Middle East and being held at Dubai World Trade Center from October 30 – November 01, 2023. This year over 1750 exhibitors from 57 countries in eight diverse product categories are participating.
Pakistani exhibitors are exhibiting diverse range of products including fragrances, beauty, skincare and personal care products, hair, nail and salon supplies etc.


Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi inaugurated Pakistan Pavilion and visited different stalls. Talking about Pakistan’s beauty industry he appreciated the uniqueness and quality of Pakistani products, catering to variety of consumers’ needs.

Ambassador Tirmizi said that there is an increasing demand of natural and organic products in the world. Pakistani products highlight country’s rich heritage using natural ingredients in beauty products and therefore attracting global market. Pakistani brands are now being recognized world over due to their excellence and affordability, he added.
The exhibitors expressed great satisfaction over response being received at the Exhibition. They said that the exhibition is a great platform to showcase their products to global market, foster collaborations, exchange ideas and develop business partnerships.

