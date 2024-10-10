Pakistan Showcases IT Sector’s Potential At Tech Week Singapore
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's vibrant technology sector took center stage at Tech Week Singapore 2024, as leading companies from the country presented their cutting-edge software and IT solutions.
Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq inaugurated the Pakistani Pavilion, commending the participants for their commitment to driving innovation and fostering international collaboration.
"Pakistan's IT exports have surpassed $3.2 billion and events like Tech Week Singapore provide an excellent platform for our companies to showcase their expertise and capabilities to the world," High Commissioner Shafiq said.
"Our presence here demonstrates Pakistan's growing influence in the global technology landscape."
She said that Pakistani IT companies had proven that they were ready to compete globally and "we are excited to see them making an impact at Tech Week Singapore.
"
Pakistan's participation in Tech Week Singapore 2024 is a joint effort by the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). These organizations collaborate to promote Pakistan's IT industry, catalyzing growth and boosting global competitiveness.
Tech Week Singapore brings together business leaders and visionaries across all technology verticals to learn, network, and shape their organizations' futures. Tech Week is running from October 9-10, 2024. The participation of Pakistani companies in this prestigious event highlights their capability to develop advanced solutions and contribute to the global technology landscape.
