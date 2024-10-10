Open Menu

Pakistan Showcases IT Sector’s Potential At Tech Week Singapore

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan showcases IT sector’s potential at Tech Week Singapore

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's vibrant technology sector took center stage at Tech Week Singapore 2024, as leading companies from the country presented their cutting-edge software and IT solutions.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq inaugurated the Pakistani Pavilion, commending the participants for their commitment to driving innovation and fostering international collaboration.

"Pakistan's IT exports have surpassed $3.2 billion and events like Tech Week Singapore provide an excellent platform for our companies to showcase their expertise and capabilities to the world," High Commissioner Shafiq said.

"Our presence here demonstrates Pakistan's growing influence in the global technology landscape."

She said that Pakistani IT companies had proven that they were ready to compete globally and "we are excited to see them making an impact at Tech Week Singapore.

"

Pakistan's participation in Tech Week Singapore 2024 is a joint effort by the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). These organizations collaborate to promote Pakistan's IT industry, catalyzing growth and boosting global competitiveness.

Tech Week Singapore brings together business leaders and visionaries across all technology verticals to learn, network, and shape their organizations' futures. Tech Week is running from October 9-10, 2024. The participation of Pakistani companies in this prestigious event highlights their capability to develop advanced solutions and contribute to the global technology landscape.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Business Singapore October Event All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 hour ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

1 hour ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

5 hours ago
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

18 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

18 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

20 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

20 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

22 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

22 hours ago

More Stories From World